BREAKING: Tufts Medical Center anesthesiologist charged with attempted child sex trafficking, fired from clinical and faculty positions
November 4, 2022
The Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Feb. 5.

Sadeq Ali Quraishi, an anesthesiologist at Tufts Medical Center and clinical faculty member at the School of Medicine, was arrested on Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security on charges of attempted sex trafficking. Tufts Medical confirmed on Friday afternoon that Quraishi has been fired.

Quraishi was charged after he responded to an online ad suggesting he could purchase commercial sex acts from “2 beautiful flowers that are ready to bloom,” according to the court document. Quraishi soon connected with an undercover federal agent, then agreed to pay $250 for sex with a 14-year-old girl via text with the agent. He was arrested after he delivered the money to the undercover agent in exchange for a hotel key card. The agent subsequently confirmed Quraishi’s phone was the one being used to communicate the exchange. 

“The allegations against Dr. Sadeq Quraishi are disturbing and, if true, reprehensible,” Helen Boucher, dean of the School of Medicine, wrote in an email to the School of Medicine community. 

Quraishi is being held without bail and is expected in court on Tuesday for a hearing.

