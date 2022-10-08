The Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Club sports team faces investigation following alleged antisemitic incident
October 8, 2022

University President Anthony Monaco wrote to the Tufts community in a Friday evening email about an “alleged antisemtic incident” involving members of a club sports team while they were traveling to another school for a match. Tufts and the other school are jointly conducting a formal investigation into the matter. The club’s activities have been suspended for the duration of the investigation. 

“The alleged conduct is appalling and goes against our values as an institution, and those values do not end at the borders of our campus,” Monaco wrote in the email. “When any member of our community leaves our campus, they represent each of us. This alleged act diminishes every single member of our community.”

The alleged incident, which occurred during the Jewish High Holidays, follows the university’s two-year effort to “fight antisemitism on campus,” according to Monaco.

“I want to express my solidarity with our Jewish students, faculty, staff, and alumni,” Monaco wrote. “We strive to create a community in which all members can express their beliefs and identities free from fear or intimidation. Each of us has a responsibility to take active measures to ensure that we build this community. It doesn’t just happen automatically. It takes hard work and deliberate actions. Today we must recommit ourselves to this effort. ”

