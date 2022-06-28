BREAKING: Kyongbum Lee appointed School of Engineering dean

Kyongbum Lee, dean ad interim of the School of Engineering, has been chosen to become the school’s next dean following a national search to fill the position, as announced in an email to the Arts, Sciences and Engineering community on June 28. Lee’s term begins July 1.

“I am truly grateful and feel honored to have this opportunity,” Lee wrote in the email. “I look forward to working with you to continue to grow the school’s research activities, enhance the undergraduate and graduate student educational experience, and provide a safe, diverse, and inclusive learning and working environment for our students, faculty, staff, and the whole Tufts community.”

Lee came to Tufts 20 years ago as an assistant professor and became the chair of the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the School of Engineering in 2012. He has served as dean ad interim and Karol Family Professor since September 2021. Lee earned his B.S. at Stanford and his Ph.D. at MIT.

Caroline Attardo Genco, provost and senior vice president ad interim, reflected on Lee’s experience at Tufts prior to his appointment in the announcement email.

“As an innovative, collaborative, and student-oriented leader, Kyong has and will continue to make a significant impact on the School of Engineering,” Genco wrote.

Lee previously committed to improving diversity and inclusion in the School of Engineering following his appointment as dean ad interim.

“We recognize that SOE needs to continue improving its student body diversity with respect to underrepresented students of color,” Lee said in an October 2021 interview with the Daily. “We also recognize that systemic barriers still exist that can hinder these students’ success in the SOE. The vital work of improving diversity and lowering barriers will continue under my leadership.”