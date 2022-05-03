BREAKING: Tufts will require masking through May 31, testing through May 6

Tufts will continue to require indoor masking through May 31, according to a May 3 email from University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan. The university will also transition from required COVID-19 surveillance testing to voluntary testing on May 6.

“Our COVID-19 policies [are] designed to support a healthy community as we end the spring semester and prepare for commencement and other events on our campuses,” Jordan wrote.

Effective June 1, indoor masking will be optional on Tufts’ campuses. Until then, current policies mandating masking indoors unless alone, eating or drinking or with a roommate will remain in place.

Even after the mandate is lifted, Tufts will continue to encourage community members to wear their masks indoors.

“We strongly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, especially those who are immunocompromised, have an accommodation and are not vaccinated against COVID-19, and those who wish to protect themselves and others from COVID-19,” Jordan wrote.

According to Jordan, masks will no longer be widely distributed on Tufts’ campuses after May 31. However, community members will be able to request up to five KN95 masks per week and pick them up from 62R Talbot Ave, the testing location for the Medford/Somerville campus.

According to the email, symptomatic individuals will be able to request a BinaxNOW rapid antigen test and a confirming PCR test once required surveillance testing ends.

Tufts will stop testing affiliates and vendors on May 27, Jordan wrote.