The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Jaden Pena wins TCU presidential election
April 29, 2022
Jaden Pena, the TCU president-elect, is pictured. Courtesy Jaden Pena

With 58% of the vote, Jaden Pena won the Tufts Community Union Senate presidential election on April 26–27. Both referendums on the ballot passed this year: one in favor of giving TCU the power to establish additional community senator seats, the other in favor of permitting the addition of two Indigenous community senator seats. 

Pena reflected on the campaign process and expressed hopes for his future as TCU president.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so excited to work with you all to make Tufts a better place,” Pena, a junior, wrote on his campaign Instagram. 

Pena served as the diversity officer on the executive board of the TCU Senate and chaired the committee on community diversity and inclusion. His platform includes plans to improve mental health resources on campus, revitalize campus life after COVID-19, fight to construct a wellness center and support first-generation, low-income students. The other candidates, Enrique Rodriguez and Max Morningstar, earned 23% and 13% of the votes, respectively. 

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. Op-ed: SJP’s boycott perpetuates antisemitism on campus
    and April 29, 2022
  2. The Sidechat storm: An anonymous social media application takes over Tufts campus
    April 29, 2022
  3. Somerville School Committee approves evangelical private school
    April 29, 2022
  4. Jaden Pena wins TCU presidential election
    April 29, 2022
  5. Protesters shut down recruiting event for top defense contractor General Dynamics
    April 27, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.