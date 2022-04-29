Jaden Pena wins TCU presidential election

With 58% of the vote, Jaden Pena won the Tufts Community Union Senate presidential election on April 26–27. Both referendums on the ballot passed this year: one in favor of giving TCU the power to establish additional community senator seats, the other in favor of permitting the addition of two Indigenous community senator seats.

Pena reflected on the campaign process and expressed hopes for his future as TCU president.

“It’s been an incredible journey and I’m so excited to work with you all to make Tufts a better place,” Pena, a junior, wrote on his campaign Instagram.

Pena served as the diversity officer on the executive board of the TCU Senate and chaired the committee on community diversity and inclusion. His platform includes plans to improve mental health resources on campus, revitalize campus life after COVID-19, fight to construct a wellness center and support first-generation, low-income students. The other candidates, Enrique Rodriguez and Max Morningstar, earned 23% and 13% of the votes, respectively.