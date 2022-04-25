The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
This Week in COVID-19: Tufts reaches highest number of recorded cases in a day, students isolate in dorms
April 25, 2022

COVID-19 cases are on the decline following a surge on the Medford/Somerville campus. The university reported 25 new cases on Friday, down from 79 new cases on April 12, when Tufts set a record for the most positive cases reported in a single day. The previous record was set on Jan. 3 and April 8, when the university reported 68 cases in one day.

The average number of positive COVID-19 tests per day has declined almost 35% with an average of 32 students testing positive per day in the week before Friday. This on-campus rise in cases comes as COVID-19 numbers see slight improvements across the county and the state. Cases have gone down by around 3% in Middlesex County and around 4% in Massachusetts over the past week. A total of 322 individuals were in isolation on Friday, with many students reporting that they have been instructed to isolate at an off-campus hotel or in their dorm rooms.

Tufts announced new COVID-19 isolation procedures in an email to the university-wide community on April 13 as The Mods and hotel rooms used for isolation neared capacity. If The Mods or hotel isolation options are full by the time a student tests positive, their quarantine procedure will depend on where they live. The university announced that some students may be asked to isolate themselves in their on-campus residences.

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. This Week in COVID-19: Tufts reaches highest number of recorded cases in a day, students isolate in dorms
    April 25, 2022
  2. Tufts mourns unexpected loss of Danielle Abrams
    April 25, 2022
  3. “We need places to sleep:" Rising sophomores frustrated by housing selection process
    April 22, 2022
  4. Tufts SJP advocates for investigation into defacement of cannon
    April 25, 2022
  5. Emma Chamberlain takes YouTube hiatus, reveals mental health struggles
    March 7, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.