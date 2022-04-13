BREAKING: The Mods and quarantine hotels near capacity, students may have to isolate in residence halls

Tufts announced revised COVID-19 isolation procedures in an email to the university-wide community on April 13 as The Mods and hotel rooms used for isolation neared capacity.

The email was signed by Dean of Student Affairs Camille Lizarríbar, University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan and Medical Director of Health Service Marie Caggiano.

“We are doing everything possible to secure additional isolation rooms in local hotels; however, if the number of students needing isolation exceeds our isolation housing’s capacity, COVID positive students who live on campus may need to isolate in their residence hall rooms,” they wrote.

According to the new guidelines, students who test positive will receive an email from university staff with instructions for isolation. All COVID-19-positive students are expected to remain in their residence halls until they have received their isolation information.

If The Mods or hotel isolation options are full by the time a student tests positive, their quarantine procedure will depend on where they live.

Students living on campus in a double or triple will be given priority to isolate in The Mods or in a hotel. If no rooms are available, students living in a shared dormitory space will be required to isolate in their room.

Students living on campus “who can return to their permanent home address without getting on a plane, train, bus, or other form of public transit” will be required to complete their isolation at home. Students living off campus will continue to isolate in their off-campus home if they test positive.

UberEats vouchers will be provided to students on meal plans who are asked to isolate in The Mods, a hotel or their residence halls.

To seek medical care while in isolation, students can contact Health Service by calling 617-627-3350 or by scheduling a telehealth appointment in the health and wellness portal.

The email emphasized that Tufts continues to require indoor masking as part of its COVID-19 strategy.

“As transmission of COVID within our student community remains high, we emphasize the need to wear a mask indoors while around others at all times,” the email read. “Mask wearing is essential in reducing the spread of COVID. We are concerned that continued high rates may impact the end of the academic year.”