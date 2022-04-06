BREAKING: Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal will deliver Class of 2020 Commencement address￼

In an email sent to the Tufts community on Tuesday, University President Anthony Monaco announced that Neil Blumenthal (LA’02) will be Tufts’ Class of 2020 Commencement speaker. The co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, Blumenthal was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and Fast Company has listed him as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business.

The ceremony will take place on May 27 and will welcome back the Class of 2020 graduates, who were only able to attend a virtual degree conferral ceremony two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Blumenthal’s message, as the leader of a well-known and deeply impactful socially conscious business, is especially timely and one that will inspire our graduates,” Monaco’s email read.

Blumenthal earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and international relations from Tufts in 2002 before attending Wharton Business School. Blumenthal then ran a nonprofit, affordable eyeglasses organization called VisionSpring, and he launched Warby Parker in 2010.

Along with Blumenthal, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Business Administration, five others will receive honorary degrees at the commencement ceremony. Economist Lisa Cook will receive an honorary Doctor of Science, and public health advocate Sandra Cotterell, community leader Ruth Moy, 16th NATO Supreme Allied Commander and former dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts James Stavridis and businessman and philanthropist Jonathan Tisch will each receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.