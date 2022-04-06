The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
BREAKING: Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal will deliver Class of 2020 Commencement address￼
April 6, 2022
Blumenthal is pictured at The Next Web USA in 2014. Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

In an email sent to the Tufts community on Tuesday, University President Anthony Monaco announced that Neil Blumenthal (LA’02) will be Tufts’ Class of 2020 Commencement speaker. The co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, Blumenthal was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, and Fast Company has listed him as one of the 100 Most Creative People in Business. 

The ceremony will take place on May 27 and will welcome back the Class of 2020 graduates, who were only able to attend a virtual degree conferral ceremony two years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“Blumenthal’s message, as the leader of a well-known and deeply impactful socially conscious business, is especially timely and one that will inspire our graduates,” Monaco’s email read. 

Blumenthal earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and international relations from Tufts in 2002 before attending Wharton Business School. Blumenthal then ran a nonprofit, affordable eyeglasses organization called VisionSpring, and he launched Warby Parker in 2010

Along with Blumenthal, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Business Administration, five others will receive honorary degrees at the commencement ceremony. Economist Lisa Cook will receive an honorary Doctor of Science, and public health advocate Sandra Cotterell, community leader Ruth Moy, 16th NATO Supreme Allied Commander and former dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts James Stavridis and businessman and philanthropist Jonathan Tisch will each receive an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree.

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. Faculty Senate passes resolution to end legacy consideration in admissions
    April 5, 2022
  2. California man arrested after threatening calls prompted manhunt
    April 6, 2022
  3. Tufts moves to lift mask mandate, enters new phase of pandemic response
    April 6, 2022
  4. BREAKING: Warby Parker co-founder Neil Blumenthal will deliver Class of 2020 Commencement address￼
    April 6, 2022
  5. Emma Chamberlain takes YouTube hiatus, reveals mental health struggles
    March 7, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.