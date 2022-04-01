The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
BREAKING: Landlord’s lawsuit against student journalists dismissed with prejudice
April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 1:15 p.m.

Fray-Witzer and Emilie Grossman, Rizkallah’s attorney, filed a joint stipulation of dismissal on Friday. The entire document is embedded below and can be accessed online.

Wednesday, March 30, 10:02 a.m.

Evan Fray-Witzer of Ciampa Fray-Witzer, LLP, attorney for Janoff and Thompson, filed an answer to Rizkallah’s complaint on March 29. The full, unaltered text of the answer is embedded below and can be accessed online.

Tuesday, March 29, 12:01 a.m.

Mouhab Rizkallah, a Somerville landlord and orthodontist, filed a lawsuit in the Massachusetts Superior Court against Alexander Janoff, the Daily’s editor in chief, and Emily Thompson, one of the Daily’s deputy news editors, on March 9. The suit claims $50,000 for “emotional distress damages” in response to an article by Thompson that the Daily published on Feb. 11.

The entire case docket and other relevant information can be found online by searching the Middlesex County division of the Massachusetts Superior Court on masscourts.org. The case number is 2281CV01487.

The full, unaltered text of the complaint is embedded below.

Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. BREAKING: Landlord’s lawsuit against student journalists dismissed with prejudice
    April 1, 2022
  2. BREAKING: Tufts accepts record-low 9% of applicants to Class of 2026
    March 30, 2022
  3. Tenants Union protests LaCourt Realty, claims exploitation, negligence
    February 11, 2022
  4. Emma Chamberlain takes YouTube hiatus, reveals mental health struggles
    March 7, 2022
  5. René LaPointe Jameson wins 2022 Wendell Phillips Award
    March 31, 2022
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.