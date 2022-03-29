Somerville landlord sues students over Tufts Daily coverage

Mouhab Rizkallah, a Somerville landlord and orthodontist, filed a lawsuit in the Massachusetts Superior Court against Alexander Janoff, the Daily’s editor in chief, and Emily Thompson, one of the Daily’s deputy news editors, on March 9. The suit claims $50,000 for “emotional distress damages” in response to an article by Thompson that the Daily published on Feb. 11.

The entire case docket and other relevant information can be found online by searching the Middlesex County division of the Massachusetts Superior Court on masscourts.org. The case number is 2281CV01487.

The full, unaltered text of the complaint is embedded below.