Tufts community mourns the passing of sophomore Cher Xiong

Cher Xiong, a sophomore in the School of Arts and Sciences, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, according to an email from university administrators. The email highlighted Xiong’s kind, outgoing nature and the impact their passing will have on the community.

“Cher was known as a fearless and adventurous person who was playful, had a wonderful sense of humor, and a warm and welcoming personality,” the administration wrote in the email. “Cher’s sudden passing will be deeply felt by their friends within the Tufts community, at their residence hall, and by everyone whose lives they touched.”

The University Chaplaincy hosted a gathering at the Interfaith Center on Monday for friends of Xiong and anyone impacted by their passing to come together and seek support.

Tufts’ FIRST, Asian American and LGBTQ Centers organized a candlelight vigil for Xiong on Wednesday night. Hundreds of students gathered on the Reservoir Quad and carried candles and flowers in a procession to the FIRST Center.

Late Monday night, several members of the Tufts community painted a pink band on the Tufts cannon in Xiong’s honor.

In light of Xiong’s passing, Counseling and Mental Health Services is offering drop-in hours from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday. The University Chaplaincy Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and the chaplains and advisors can be reached at 617-627-3427. Students can reach the counselor-on-call or the dean-on-call by calling the Tufts 24/7 Help Line at 617-627-3400. Ears for Peers, Tufts’ anonymous, student-run and confidential hotline, is also available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

Community members are encouraged to donate to a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Xiong’s family.

“Cher was a light in so many people’s lives, and they will be missed greatly,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “Everyone who knew them was extremely fortunate to be a part of their life.”

The email was signed by University President Anthony Monaco, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser, Dean ad interim of the School of Engineering Kyongbum Lee, Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life Dayna Cunningham, Dean of Student Affairs and Chief Student Affairs Officer for AS&E Camille Lizarríbar and University Chaplain Reverend Elyse Nelson Winger.

If you would like to share memories of Xiong for publication, please email the Daily at [email protected]





