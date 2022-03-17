The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Tufts community mourns the passing of sophomore Cher Xiong
and
March 17, 2022
Flowers are placed in front of the FIRST Resource Center to honor the life of sophomore Cher Xiong on March 16. Mina Terzioglu / The Tufts Daily

Cher Xiong, a sophomore in the School of Arts and Sciences, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday evening, according to an email from university administrators. The email highlighted Xiong’s kind, outgoing nature and the impact their passing will have on the community.

“Cher was known as a fearless and adventurous person who was playful, had a wonderful sense of humor, and a warm and welcoming personality,” the administration wrote in the email. “Cher’s sudden passing will be deeply felt by their friends within the Tufts community, at their residence hall, and by everyone whose lives they touched.”

The University Chaplaincy hosted a gathering at the Interfaith Center on Monday for friends of Xiong and anyone impacted by their passing to come together and seek support.

Tufts’ FIRST, Asian American and LGBTQ Centers organized a candlelight vigil for Xiong on Wednesday night. Hundreds of students gathered on the Reservoir Quad and carried candles and flowers in a procession to the FIRST Center.

Late Monday night, several members of the Tufts community painted a pink band on the Tufts cannon in Xiong’s honor.

In light of Xiong’s passing, Counseling and Mental Health Services is offering drop-in hours from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. through Friday. The University Chaplaincy Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week, and the chaplains and advisors can be reached at 617-627-3427. Students can reach the counselor-on-call or the dean-on-call by calling the Tufts 24/7 Help Line at 617-627-3400. Ears for Peers, Tufts’ anonymous, student-run and confidential hotline, is also available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily.

Community members are encouraged to donate to a GoFundMe organized on behalf of Xiong’s family.

“Cher was a light in so many people’s lives, and they will be missed greatly,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote. “Everyone who knew them was extremely fortunate to be a part of their life.”

The email was signed by University President Anthony Monaco, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences James Glaser, Dean ad interim of the School of Engineering Kyongbum Lee, Dean of the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life Dayna Cunningham, Dean of Student Affairs and Chief Student Affairs Officer for AS&E Camille Lizarríbar and University Chaplain Reverend Elyse Nelson Winger.

If you would like to share memories of Xiong for publication, please email the Daily at [email protected]



Top This Week
  1. The road less traveled: Students pursue ‘underground’ majors at Tufts
    January 19, 2022
  2. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
  3. Student-athletes petition to reduce return-to-play protocols
    January 19, 2022
  4. 'Euphoria' special episode takes Jules (and us) to therapy
    February 16, 2021
  5. 'Don't Look Up' fails to inspire change
    January 19, 2022
Trending
  1. Tufts community mourns the passing of sophomore Cher Xiong
    and March 17, 2022
  2. Emma Chamberlain takes YouTube hiatus, reveals mental health struggles
    March 7, 2022
  3. Tufts condemns SJP's new BDS campaign
    March 17, 2022
  4. Shirley Mark named Tisch College assistant dean of diversity and inclusion
    March 16, 2022
  5. Grammys 2022: Who should win and predictions for who will win
    December 1, 2021
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2022 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.