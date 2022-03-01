TCU Senate hears supplementary funding requests, Black Legacy Month presentation

The Tufts Community Union Senate heard supplementary funding requests and a presentation on Black Legacy Month in a meeting in the Sophia Gordon Multipurpose Room on Sunday night.

After roll call, TCU Treasurer Elizabeth Hom introduced eight supplementary funding requests.

The student government of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts requested $6,700 to fund several spring events, including its annual SPROM — or Second Prom — and a trip to Comic-Con for the Graphic Novel Club. The Allocations Board recommended full funding of the request, which passed with 22 senators voting in favor, none opposed and one abstaining.

Tufts Hillel requested $3,125, which had already been bookmarked for the organization to send 44 students on a first-year student retreat. The Allocations Board unanimously voted to fund the request, which passed with 22 senators voting in favor, none opposed and none abstaining.

The Taiwanese Association of Students at Tufts requested $460 to fund a collaborative ice skating event with the Taiwanese student association at Harvard University. The Allocations Board unanimously voted to fund the request, which passed by acclamation.

Tufts United for Immigrant Justice requested $8,413 to pay for an alternative study abroad trip for undocumented students. The Allocations Board unanimously voted not to fund the trip, because the board deemed the request not to be central to the club’s mission. The Allocations Board’s recommendation passed with 14 senators voting in favor, three opposed and six abstaining.

The Tufts Muslim Students Association requested $13,900 to fund Ramadan celebrations. The money will go toward care bags, speakers, Eid al-Fitr decorations and Eid al-Fitr meals. The Allocations Board voted to fully fund the request, which passed with 21 senators voting in favor, none opposed and two abstaining.

The Indigenous Students’ Organization at Tufts made a new group budget request of $2,050, which will fund speaker events, an indigenous arts workshop and a member potluck this semester. The Allocations Board unanimously voted to fully fund the request, which passed with 22 senators voting in favor, none opposed and one abstaining.

The Japanese Culture Club requested $900 to fund speakers for its Day of Remembrance event, which recognizes Japanese internment in the United States. The request passed by acclamation.

The Vietnamese Student Club requested $1,440 to fund a trip to an empowerment conference in Copley. The Allocations Board recommended that the TCU Senate fund 90% of the request based on constitutional limits on TCU funding for travel. The modified request passed by acclamation.

Next, TCU Parliamentarian Ibrahim Almuasher introduced a proposal submitted by TCU Diversity Officer Jaden Pena calling for the compensation of community senators with a “student leadership stipend,” which would provide each community senator with $150 per semester. The proposal would result in a $2,700 budget increase for the senate. TCU will read a complete draft of the resolution and vote on it in a future meeting.

TCU Vice President Tim Leong then opened the floor for updates from committee chairs.

Education Committee Chair Claire Bolash updated the body on the resolution which supports the adoption of open education resources at Tufts. Bolash, a sophomore, discussed her strategies to create a strong resolution so as to urge professors to adopt open education resources. Bolash also discussed her committee’s plans to host a resources fair for students this semester.

Services Committee Chair Arielle Galinsky gave updates on the committee’s ongoing projects, including a headshot day and an initiative to make contraceptives more accessible on campus. She also discussed her committee’s plans to hold a clothing drive for the Class of 2024 Prom.

Africana Community Senator Hadiya Giwa gave a presentation on Black Legacy Month at Tufts. She began with a brief overview of Black History Month before continuing with an exploration of “Another Light on the Hill,” a digital exhibit showcasing Black history at Tufts. Giwa, a sophomore, highlighted the accomplishments of notable Black faculty and alumni including Lena D. Bruce, Eddie Dugger Jr. and Anita Griffey. Giwa also emphasized the success of the Leading While Black project.

TCU Diversity Office Jaden Pena then opened the floor for updates from community senators.

LGBTQ+ Community Senator Blake Anderson announced that he met with Director of Educational Technology Systems and Services Janet Hill and Associate Director of Student Support Services Linda Snell to discuss creating an option for students to designate that they use “he/they” or “she/they” pronouns in the Student Information System. Anderson noted that Hill and Snell were open to the possibility, but the option may not be available until April.

First Generation College Student Community Senator Ayomide Oloyede updated the body on his plans to reestablish the presence of the QuestBridge Association on Tufts’ campus. He hopes to create mentorship programs, webinars and overall support for first-year students who are admitted through QuestBridge.

Giwa updated the body on different projects she is working on, including a women and gender minority hour at the gym and plans with Tufts Dining for students who celebrate Ramadan.

TCU President Amma Agyei then called for an open forum, during which members of the executive board confirmed that Spring Fling and Tuftonia’s Day will happen in the spring.

The body conducted a closed session before adjourning the meeting.

A previous version of this article mistakenly identified the resources fair as an initiative of the Services Committee. The Education Committee, not the Services Committee, is planning a resources fair for students. The Daily regrets this error.