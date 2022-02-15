TCU Senate allocates supplementary funding

The Tufts Community Union Senate heard supplementary funding requests on Sunday afternoon in the Sophia Gordon Hall Multipurpose Room.

Following roll call, TCU Diversity Officer Jaden Pena opened the floor for updates from the Community and Diversity Committee.

Asian American Community Senator Kristin Ng announced that she met with Kelly Shaw, nutrition specialist for Tufts Dining. According to Ng, a sophomore, Shaw wants to work with the cultural centers to inform better preparation of Asian cuisine. Ng will also be meeting with the Asian American Center to discuss plans for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Africana Community Senator Hadiya Giwa announced that the Africana Advisory Alliance is working with the Tufts Bookstore to implement more items that the Black community might need. Giwa, a sophomore, also noted that Tufts Dining is working with the Muslim Students Association to create options for the month of Ramadan.

TCU Historian and Outreach Committee Chair Mariana Janer-Agrelot then gave updates on the new TCU Senate logo. The Senate discussed options for creating the new logo, including employing an artist and hosting a competition.

Next, TCU Treasurer Elizabeth Hom introduced 12 supplementary funding requests.

Tufts Wind Ensemble requested $1,344 to fund a 30-person trip to a concert at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The request passed with 17 senators voting in favor, none opposing and one abstaining.

Tufts Financial Group requested $750 to fund their entry fee into the Venture Capital Investment Competition. The Allocations Board’s recommendation to fully fund the request passed by acclamation.

The Bengali Students Association requested $1,300 to host events this spring, including International Mother Language Day and a mixer with Boston-area schools. ALBO unanimously voted to fund the request and it passed by acclamation.

Tufts National Society of Black Engineers requested $24,423, of which ALBO recommended $12,870, to fund a 20-person trip to Anaheim, California for the NSBE Annual Convention. The request passed by acclamation.

Tufts Freshman 15, a recently formed music club, requested $945 in a new group funding request, which included funding of a music chart, rental of Fisher Recital Hall and mixing concert audio. Eight ALBO members voted in favor of the request, with none opposed and none abstaining. The request passed by acclamation.

Cheap Sox, a comedy group on campus, requested $50 for supplies needed in the Laughs of Love Fundraiser. The request passed by acclamation.

The Italian Club requested $617 in a new group funding request, which included funds for a Spring Meet and Greet, an Italian cooking class and a North End food tour. The request passed by acclamation.

The Korean Dance Association requested $563 to fund performance attire and the hiring of a videographer to record an upcoming performance. ALBO recommended 100% of the request, which passed by acclamation.

Pep Band requested $300, which ALBO fully recommended, to fund food for newly scheduled spring games. The request passed by acclamation.

The South Asian Political Action Committee requested $900 to fund payments for two speaker events, the Free Tibet Event and the Caste and Dance Event. ALBO suggested complete funding of the request, which passed by acclamation.

Baseball Analytics at Tufts requested $1,750 to fund the entry fee for the Diamond Dollars Case Competition. 18 senators voted in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Tufts Pre-Law Society requested a new budget which asked for $477 to fund money for club meetings, speaker events and pre-law resources. ALBO recommended $295, abstaining from funding LSAT textbooks. The request passed by acclamation.

TCU Vice President Tim Leong then opened the floor for updates from the trustee representatives.

Trustee Representative Izzy Lobin announced the trustees’ plans to build more beds and a new dorm, as well as new steam pipes for Eaton Hall. Trustee Representative Max Miller updated the body on the Academic Affairs Committee’s strategies to involve more students in the committee’s plans.

Services Committee Chair Arielle Galinsky then updated the body on a partnership with Tufts Eco Reps, plans for meal swipe donations at the end of the semester and the Menstrual Product Project.

Class of 2025 Senator Aniyah Perry announced that she looked at available wall spaces for a mural that would highlight student interests on campus.

Next, Galinsky and Class of 2024 Senator Claire Bolash gave updates on the prom committee’s idea of ascribing a “Back to the ‘20s” theme to the event. However, concerns were raised about oppression toward people of color during that decade. The Senate then discussed other possibilities for themes and resolved to hear more suggestions next week.

After some updates from the Education Committee, the body held an open forum where Senators gave updates concerning different clubs.