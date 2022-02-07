The Tufts Daily

COVID-19 Week in Review: Cases decline on Tufts’ Medford/Somerville campus
and
February 7, 2022

COVID-19 cases are starting to decrease on Tufts’ campuses following the largest spike since the start of the pandemic. Cases have been cut nearly in half over the past week on the Medford/Somerville campus, falling in line with declining numbers across the county and the state.

The university reported seven cases on Friday and 110 in the week before, averaging out to 15.71 positive cases per day. Those metrics marked the lowest number of cases reported in a week since the start of the spring 2022 semester. Still, cases remain higher than at any point before the omicron surge. 

Coronavirus case counts across Massachusetts have also been falling. The state reported 4,195 new cases on Friday, down from 12,127 the Monday before. Massachusetts reached its highest peak since the start of the pandemic on Jan. 10 with over 60,000 cases.

Tufts released changes to its COVID-19 policy on Jan. 28, easing restrictions for many on-campus operations, including in-person dining, spectatorship at sporting and theatrical events and the opening of campus gyms. While it’s unclear what effect the lifting of restrictions had on COVID-19 numbers, cases have been going down steadily since they reached a peak on Jan. 24.

For more details, visit the Daily’s COVID-19 dashboard.




