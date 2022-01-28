BREAKING: Tufts relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

In an email to the Tufts community on Jan. 28, University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan announced adjustments to five campus COVID-19 policies, effective Feb. 1. These changes are due to updated data and public health guidance on the coronavirus since Tufts first tightened restrictions in December.

Jordan’s email came after the university reported over 400 students in isolation as of Jan. 26.

“These changes do not mean that we are through this pandemic,” Jordan said in the email. “It is still critically important that you follow the university COVID guidelines including participating in the surveillance testing program, following our masking guidelines and remaining up to date with your COVID vaccinations.”

The university announced that all on-campus dining halls will return to in-person dining after having operated in a grab-and-go format since the start of the spring semester. The email also announced that Tufts will permit food and beverages at in-person events and meetings, with the exception of buffets, after prohibiting this at the beginning of the semester.

The email announced that visitors are once again welcome on campus — including in residence halls — on the condition that they follow university guidelines on masking and COVID-19 vaccination. Jordan noted that visitors coming to campus more than five times per semester are required to continue participating in the Tufts testing program.

The university updated its policy on spectators at sporting events and theatrical performances, allowing attendees at these events given that they follow Tufts’ COVID-19 guidelines. The email also emphasized the importance of audience members spreading out as much as possible while at these events.

Jordan also announced the reopening of all campus fitness centers in the email.

The email stated that Tufts’ overarching goal is to be flexible in adjusting university policies when new COVID-19 information and data are available.

“It is in large part due to your ongoing adherence to our policies that have allowed us to make these changes,” Jordan said.