TCU Senate hears supplementary funding requests, discusses upcoming resolution

The Tufts Community Union Senate heard supplementary funding requests and discussed an upcoming resolution in a meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14. After a brief roll call and committee updates, TCU Treasurer and Class of 2022 Senator Elizabeth Hom introduced six supplementary funding requests.

The Tufts Mock Trial team requested $750 for return travel from a competition in Washington, D.C. The Allocations Board recommended $675 and the request then passed by acclamation with seven Allocation Board members voting in favor, none opposing and two abstaining. Mock Trial also requested $1,400 for round trip travel to Chicago, and the Allocations Board recommended $1,260. The request passed with 22 senators voting in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Future Histories Literary Magazine requested $46 for website management. The request passed by acclamation with nine Allocations Board members voting in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Tufts Culinary Society requested $500 to pay for food and supplies for its annual “Culture Crawl” event. The request passed with 24 senators voting in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Public Harmony, an on-campus community service performing group originally requested $1,670 for the purchase of equipment, including amplifiers, an electric drum set, a PA system and cables. The costs were recalculated to be $1,440, and the request then passed with 25 senators voting in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Pen, Paint, and Pretzels — a theatre group— requested $350 to hire a trainer to give a violence and intimacy workshop in preparation for its next play. The request passed with 25 senators voting in favor, none opposing and none abstaining.

Men’s Club Soccer requested $5,000 to help cover the cost to send 24 student-athletes to a national tournament. The Allocations Board recommended $4,500, and the request passed with 24 senators voting in favor, none opposing and one abstaining.

Vice President Tim Leong then introduced a resolution submitted by Sophia Costa, BR Rose and Roger Burtonpatel that called on Tufts to cancel its cuts to the Portuguese program and invest in its long-term viability. The resolution will be heard and voted on by the TCU Senate on Dec. 6.

The TCU Senate Town hall was also moved from Nov. 15 to today, Nov. 17.