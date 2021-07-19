BREAKING: Dean Qu to leave Tufts for Stevens Institute of Technology

​​​​Jianmin Qu, dean of the Tufts University School of Engineering, is leaving Tufts to become the provost and vice president for academic affairs at Stevens Institute of Technology, according to an email sent to the Tufts community on Monday.

The email, which was signed by University President Anthony Monaco and Provost and Senior Vice President Nadine Aubry, discussed the lasting impact that Qu has made during his tenure as dean.

“Under his leadership, the school has seen rapid growth in many areas, including undergraduate and graduate enrollment, undergraduate and graduate degree applications, graduate and doctoral programs, online degrees and certificate programs,” Monaco and Aubry wrote in the email.

Since Qu came to Tufts in 2015, annual research expenditures have risen nearly 65%, from $20.74 million to $34.13 million. Qu helped the school launch three Ph.D. programs, four online degrees, seven master’s programs and five certificates, in addition to creating new faculty positions focused on teaching excellence and engaging in new investments bridging engineering with other university schools.

In an interview for Tufts Now, Monaco discussed Qu’s leadership, particularly his collaborative nature and focus on the student experience.

“I am deeply grateful for the inspiring leadership of Dean Qu,” Monaco said. “A gifted and tireless administrator, he elevated the School of Engineering to new heights and has been a pivotal partner as the university’s interdisciplinary scholarship and research expands in exciting directions … He has always welcomed the perspectives of faculty, students, alumni and other members of our community. I am thankful for his dedication and pride in Tufts, and wish him the best in his new and well-deserved role as provost.”

Qu said that he is grateful for the community he found at Tufts and the opportunities he has had while leading the School of Engineering.

“Our faculty are devoted to exemplary teaching and trailblazing research, our students are high-energy problem solvers,” Qu said. “I have been inspired as well by how we stand together to show support for our shared mission — as we have in caring for our students during the COVID-19 pandemic and developing action plans to foster diversity, equity and inclusion. It has been a privilege to be part of this remarkable community.”

According to the email signed by Monaco and Aubry, an interim dean for the School of Engineering will be announced in a few weeks. Aubry will begin a national search for Qu’s permanent successor shortly thereafter.