Provost Aubry to step down in December

Nadine Aubry, Tufts provost and senior vice president, will step down from her position at the end of the calendar year, according to an email sent to the Tufts community on Tuesday. The email was signed by University President Anthony Monaco.

According to the email, Aubry will take a year-long sabbatical before returning to Tufts as a typical faculty member.

“While on sabbatical, Nadine plans to focus on her research and on service on national and international boards to further advance the field of engineering, its role at the crossroad of disciplines, and its impact on society,” Monaco wrote.

In the email, Monaco listed some of the many achievements and accomplishments Aubry helped Tufts University achieve during her tenure as provost and senior vice president.

“She will leave behind a strong legacy of strengthening education, research, clinical work and civic engagement at Tufts and fostering a strong culture of collaboration across the university,” Monaco said.

Monaco specifically spoke to Aubry’s role in handling Tufts’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the rapid increase in student applications that occurred under her tenure.

“This year alone, undergraduate applications grew by 35% and overall applications rose by 25%,” Monaco said.

According to Monaco, from overseeing the creation of new degrees, certificates and programs to launching the My Tufts Story initiative, Aubry positioned Tufts in the best possible place for it to succeed. She also improved opportunities for cross-disciplinary collaborations across the university.

“She oversaw the launch of the Data Intensive Studies Center, as well as the expansion of the Institute for Research in Learning and Instruction,” Monaco said. “She spearheaded two university-wide task forces, one on artificial intelligence and one on energy and the environment, and the creation of the Generous Listening and Dialogue Center at Tisch College.”

Aubry also played a crucial role in Tufts’ initiatives for diversity, equity, inclusion and anti-racism during her tenure as provost and senior vice president.

“She oversaw the expansion of resources within the Chief Diversity Officer Office, established Associate/Assistant Deans of Diversity and Inclusion positions in all schools in collaboration with the deans, launched the Tufts University Cabinet on DEI cochaired by the CDOs, and led two workstreams as part of the Tufts as an Anti-racist Institution initiative,” Monaco said.

Monaco reported that Tufts will name an interim provost to replace Aubry within the next few months.