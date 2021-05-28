BREAKING: TUPD responds to potentially armed suspect near Carmichael Hall

Editor’s note: The Daily published an earlier version of this article with only the information from the first email communication. This article has been updated to reflect new information.

In an email sent to the Tufts community on Friday morning, the Tufts University Police Department reported significant police activity near Carmichael Hall and the Residential Quad in response to a potentially armed suspect. The email was signed by Mary McCauley, assistant director of safety and security.

Later that day, McCauley sent a follow-up email reporting that the police activity has concluded and the area has been cleared.

According to the initial email, an unidentified caller contacted TUPD and indicated they were in a residential hall and may have been in possession of weapons. In response to the threat, and out of an abundance of caution, TUPD and Medford Police also cleared the other buildings near the Residential Quad.

McCauley acknowledged that there was no way for TUPD to either corroborate the suspect’s location or even confirm that they were in the area. TUPD attempted an emergency tap and trace, but such attempt was unsuccessful.

This is a developing story.