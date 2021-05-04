BREAKING: Gantcher Center to serve as regional vaccination clinic

In an email to the Tufts community on Tuesday, University Infection Control Health Director Michael Jordan announced that the Gantcher Center would serve as a public vaccination site for all eligible Massachusetts residents.

According to the email, this is due to the formation of the Metro North COVID-19 Vaccination Partnership between Tufts University, the Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA) and nine local cities: Arlington, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Revere, Somerville and Winthrop.

“Our communities and organizations came together to help advance both the statewide vaccination effort and to bring the vaccine closer to home especially for our vulnerable residents and workers,” the Partnership said in a statement.

In an announcement made by Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday, Massachusetts plans to close four of its seven currently operating statewide mass-vaccination sites by the end of June, with local pharmacies, clinics and regional organizations such as the Metro North Partnership taking their place.

The Gantcher Center will operate as one of three vaccination sites under the Partnership. CHA’s vaccination site on Somerville Avenue and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett will be the other two sites. CHA will serve as the health provider at all three vaccination sites. Vaccination clinics will be held at the Gantcher Center initially on May 5, 6, 12 and 13, and appointments can be reserved online.

According to the email from Jordan, Tufts will notify the community if more vaccination dates are scheduled.

The Partnership plans to deliver a minimum of 750 doses per day, the state-required minimum threshold for a mass vaccination site, across the three sites. It will have capacity to deliver up to 5,000 doses per day combined.

According to Massachusetts state guidelines, as of April 19, all residents aged 16 and up are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Jordan encouraged Tufts community members to schedule vaccination appointments and expressed hope for the future.

“The increasing COVID-19 vaccination coverage and access for our community gives me hope for a brighter future,” Jordan said.