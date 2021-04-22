Email from Hindu adviser sparks backlash from South Asian student groups

The Tufts South Asian Regional Committee, South Asian Political Action Community and Fletcher South Asia Society released a joint statement on April 2 accusing Hindu Adviser Preeta Banerjee of spreading misinformation regarding Hinduphobia in the United States and the Hindu caste system.

The statement was a response to Banerjee’s email on Feb. 24 to the Hindu Student Council, in which she discussed what she viewed as anti-Hindu incidents, including “recent evidence of hate towards Hindus at Harvard,” a legal case in California regarding the caste system, and incidents involving musical artist Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg. The email also includes a message from the Hindu American Foundation.

Riya Matta, research coordinator and founding member of the South Asian Regional Committee, and Krithi Ram-Junnarkar, co-director of SAPAC, discussed the organizations’ intent behind the statement.

“The email … was alleging incidents of Hinduphobia, and many of those claims were false, and some of them were actually harmful because they perpetuated a political ideology that we felt was not appropriate for someone in her role,” Matta, a sophomore, said. “We basically wrote the statement because we wanted to correct the misinformation that was sent out … [and] address the harm that was done by the misinformation.”

In the original email, Banerjee characterized the caste system as “a social construct introduced by colonialism,” which Matta disagreed with.

“To claim that caste is one, a colonial invention and not tied to Hinduism is again [nonfactual] — it is inextricably tied to Hinduism, it is rooted in Hinduism,” Matta said. “Secondly, it’s harmful because you basically invalidate and erase the experiences of lower caste people in India because lower caste people in India are oppressed, discriminated against systemically … their lives are threatened on a daily basis by their caste status.”

Matta also took issue with Banerjee’s attaching a statement to her email from the Hindu American Foundation, which she said is linked to Hindu nationalism.

“The overarching theme of this email was that criticism of the Indian government is equal to Hinduphobia. That’s particularly harmful because not only is that incorrect, because India is a secular nation by law — that’s line one of our Constitution — but also the conflation of the Indian government with Hinduism actually has a name: it is a political ideology called Hindutva,” Matta said. “And that’s an ideology that’s peddled by the current leadership in India … that’s a particularly harmful ideology because when they say that India is a Hindu state for Hindus, [they mean] they want to evict, particularly, Muslims.”

Matta and Ram-Junnarkar, a junior, noted that some members of the South Asian Regional Committee, South Asian Political Action Community and Fletcher South Asia Society met with Banerjee to discuss her email. Later that day, Banerjee sent out a second email acknowledging their meeting and apologizing for sharing information without clear context.

“I’m very sorry that the message I wrote hurt members of our community. I am embracing this opportunity to better understand the concerns that have been raised and to engage in dialogue, and that work has already begun with the help of students and others, for which I’m grateful,” Banerjee wrote in an email to the Daily. “I recognize my responsibility to work with students, faculty, staff and community members to create these resources and opportunities for dialogue within our diverse community, and to grow support for those of the Hindu faith at Tufts.”

Ram-Junnarkar said she hopes Banerjee will be more attentive to students’ voices going forward.

“We’re really trying to support her here, and we’re trying to hold her accountable for misinformation that she may have shared,” Ram-Junnarkar said. “And in return, I really hope that she hears us out and that she meets our needs as well, because at the end of the day, she is an adviser, and she is here for Tufts students.”

Ram-Junnarkar added that the controversy is not an abstract debate but is about lived experiences.

“I want everybody … involved in this, everyone who read the email, to remember that this is not something in the abstract — this is not theory or some far off political debate. It’s really about people’s right to exist,” Ram-Junnarkar said. “This is not distant from us, necessarily. It may feel that way because of varying amounts of privilege that a lot of us have, but for a lot of people it’s not distant and it’s very much a reality and it’s very much lived daily experiences.”