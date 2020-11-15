The Tufts Daily

BREAKING: Tufts tightens COVID-19 restrictions on students studying in person
November 15, 2020

Tufts has imposed new, stricter COVID-19 guidelines regarding when students are allowed to leave their residence halls or off-campus apartments, according to an email sent today by university health officials to the Tufts community.  

In the email, the university said it recorded 10 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, and noted that not all students may be adhering to the existing restrictions intended to limit the spread of the virus.

As of Nov. 13, there are 19 individuals in isolation and 70 individuals in quarantine on the Medford/Somerville campus, according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

Under the new guidelines, students can only leave their residence halls or off-campus apartments to attend class, seek medical care, go to or from their jobs, pick up food, get a COVID-19 test or exercise outdoors.

The email also announced that the gym will close starting tomorrow for recreational purposes, but will continue to house athletic training in accordance with health guidelines. 

The university reiterated existing guidelines for students to follow, and issued a reminder that it will not identify the health status of specific students due to privacy reasons and to follow HIPAA rules.

Students who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive will continue to be contacted by the university and be advised to quarantine.  

The email clarified that no single residence hall has been associated with a majority of new cases.

