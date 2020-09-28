Headlines off the Hill

Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court nominee

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his pick to fill the Supreme Court seat left by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Sept. 18. Barrett is a favorite among conservatives for her strict adherence to her Catholic faith, like the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who she clerked for, and ardent criticism of the Affordable Care Act and access to abortions. If confirmed, she will be Trump’s third appointment to the country’s highest court, solidifying a 6–3 conservative majority for potential generations to come. Trump is rushing the Senate to confirm Barrett before Election Day as a way to fire up his base and solidify his legacy. While there is a Republican majority in the Senate, Trump is gearing up for a bitter confirmation process as Senate Democrats have already widely condemned the choice.

Global death toll from COVID-19 approaches 1 million

The global death toll of COVID-19 is nearing one million deaths as more hot spots continue to grow around the world. Since the first recorded case in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has infected over 32 million people and drastically changed everyday life. The U.S. alone accounts for more than one-fifth of global deaths, though the death count in India recently overtook the United States and continues to increase. The World Health Organization has announced that the death toll of the virus could rise to over two million people before a vaccine is widely available if countries do not work collectively to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Over 860,000 have already cast their ballot for the 2020 election

As of Sept. 26, more than 860,000 people had already cast their votes for the 2020 election, a large increase from the 9,525 voters who had sent in their ballots by this time in 2016. Though President Trump has tried to cast doubt regarding the reliability of mail-in ballots and early voting measures, this rate of early voting indicates that Americans are invested in and energized by the upcoming election. It is important to note that this number is an estimate based on available data from 25 states. The pace of early voting is expected to increase as November nears.

Protests mount across the country to demand justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor

Protests have grown dramatically following the announcement from the Louisville attorney general earlier this week that none of the officers who were involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor will be charged in direct association with her death. Officer Brett Hankison was charged with “wanton endangerment” for firing into one of Taylor’s neighbor’s apartments. In her hometown of Louisville, Ky., at least 25 people were arrested Saturday, the fourth straight night of protests, by police for charges including rioting and breaking curfew. Kentucky State Rep. Attica Scott, the state’s only Black female legislator, was one of the protestors arrested. Additionally, two Louisville police officers were shot during a protest on Wednesday night. Major demonstrations have also occurred throughout the country in cities such as Boston, Los Angeles and New York.