The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University
Students hold vigil in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
September 21, 2020
Students painted the Tufts cannon in commemoration of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Sept. 20. Mengqi Irina Wang / The Tufts Daily

Members of the Tufts community gathered on the Residential Quad on Sunday evening to mourn the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

The event was organized by junior Max Price and senior Caroline Wolinsky.

The night that the news came out was definitely a crushing blow to me and to a lot of other people, so I felt like I had to do something,” Price said. 

Ginsburg died at her home in Washington, D.C. on Friday after a multi-year battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87

Price said he got the idea for the vigil the morning after he heard about Ginsburg’s passing. He connected with Wolinsky, and they worked together to spread the message over Facebook

More than a hundred students attended the event to reflect on Ginsburg’s life, work and accomplishments. 

All that I’m trying to do is create a space for people to grieve, whatever way is appropriate to them according to their beliefs,” Price said.

At the vigil, a few students, including Price and Wolinsky, shared their thoughts on Ginsburg and reflected on what she meant to them. 

Being a Jewish American, having someone like that on the forefront of the law of justice, working towards equality, who has overcome obstacles her entire life, has broken every single glass ceiling that was set for her, it’s honestly inspiring,” Price said. 

The common theme among students who spoke and were in attendance was Ginsburg’s impact, not only as a Supreme Court justice, but also as a woman who completely transformed a male-dominated field. In recent years, she has become prominent in pop culture and is widely known as the “Notorious RBG.”

Ava Autry, a sophomore who plans to go to law school after she graduates, said she admires Ginsburg both personally and professionally. 

I admire her strength and her resilience, and she will always be a role model for me, especially as I hope to pursue a similar path,” Autry said. 

As a key player on the legal side of the fight for women’s rights beginning in the 1970s, Ginsburg repeatedly proved she was ahead of her time. 

Ginsburg’s death will have great consequences for the future of the country and U.S. Supreme Court.

Ruth was a visionary for her time, and she was the hero of every girl’s political aspirations,” Autry said. 

Top This Week
  1. Tufts experiencing lower than expected COVID-19 infections
    September 21, 2020
  2. Former US presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg discusses current politics, upcoming election
    September 18, 2020
  3. Students hold vigil in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    September 21, 2020
  4. At Tufts Dental School, almost 200 affected by layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions
    September 16, 2020
  5. Op-ed: We must dismantle anti-black racism within Asian American communities
    June 10, 2020
Trending
  1. Tufts experiencing lower than expected COVID-19 infections
    September 21, 2020
  2. Students hold vigil in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    September 21, 2020
  3. 'Every Angel is terror': 'Neon Genesis Evangelion' reconsidered
    September 21, 2020
  4. You Gotta Know: Primatologist Zarin Machanda does not monkey around
    September 21, 2020
  5. Institute for Global Leadership announces conversation series on racial injustice
    September 21, 2020
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2020 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.