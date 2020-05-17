Degrees presented in first-ever online conferral ceremony

Tufts University is awarding 3,648 degrees today across all of its constituent schools and programs in a pre-recorded virtual ceremony posted online at 8 a.m. EDT., which will not name individual graduates or feature a Commencement speaker.

University President Anthony Monaco announced on March 30 that in-person Commencement ceremonies would be postponed until the danger of the coronavirus pandemic subsides, though he initially told the Tufts community four days earlier that the end-of-year event would be cancelled entirely.

Graduating members of the undergraduate Class of 2020 were outraged by the initial decision, quickly gathering about 4,800 signatures on an online petition which requested in-person Commencement be rescheduled instead. Tufts has not yet determined when the physical ceremony will take place.

Of the 1,469 degrees awarded today to undergraduates by the Schools of Arts and Sciences and Engineering, 664 are Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degrees, 558 are Bachelor of Science (B.S.) degrees, 215 are Bachelor of Science in Engineering (B.S.E.) degrees and 32 are Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.) degrees.

The Graduate School of Arts and Sciences is awarding 466 degrees today, 185 of which are Master of Science (M.S.) degrees and 148 are Master of Arts (M.A.) degrees. Another 55 are Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees, 30 are Master of Arts in Teaching degrees, 21 are Education Specialist degrees, 15 are Master of Fine Arts degrees, 10 are Master of Public Policy degrees and two are Doctor of Occupational Therapy degrees.

Through the Graduate School of Engineering, 316 degrees will be awarded today, 162 of which are M.S. degrees. Sixty three are Master of Science in Engineering Management (M.S.E.M.) degrees, 51 are Ph.D.s and 40 are Master of Science in Innovation and Management degrees.

The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy will award 414 degrees, of which 259 are Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D.) degrees, 62 are M.A. degrees, 45 are Master of International Business degrees, 25 are Master of Laws in International Law degrees, 12 are Master of Arts in Transatlantic Affairs degrees, seven are Ph.D.s and four are Master of Arts in Humanitarian Assistance degrees.

The School of Dental Medicine is awarding 241 degrees in total, which include 228 Doctor of Dental Medicine (D.M.D.) degrees and 13 M.S. degrees.

The School of Medicine will award 216 degrees today, 146 of which are Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) degrees. Another 36 M.D. degrees will be awarded through its Maine Track program, along with four combined M.D. and Master of Public Health (M.P.H.) degrees, also through the Maine Track program. The remainder is 15 combined M.D./M.P.H. degrees and 15 combined M.D. and Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) degrees.

Meanwhile, 224 degrees will be awarded in total through the School of Medicine’s Public Health and Professional Degree programs. Ninety five of these are Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences (M.B.S.) degrees, 54 are M.P.H. degrees, 46 are Master of Science in Medical Science degrees, seven are combined Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (D.V.M)/M.P.H. degrees, five are combined M.B.S./M.P.H. degrees, five are combined M.B.S./Master of Business Administration in Health Management degrees, four are Master of Science in Pain Research, Education and Policy degrees, four are Master of Science in Medical Science/M.P.H degrees, two are Master of Science in Health Communication degrees and two are Doctor of Public Health degrees.

In the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences, 56 degrees will be awarded today, 27 of which are M.S. degrees. The remaining degrees include 25 Ph.D.s and four combined M.D./Ph.D.s.

The Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy will award 113 degrees today, 77 of which are M.S. degrees. Another 14 are Ph.D.s, along with 12 Master of Nutrition Science and Policy degrees, eight Combined M.S./Dietetic Internship degrees and two Master of Arts in Humanitarian Assistance degrees.

Finally, the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine will award 142 degrees today, 92 of which are D.V.M.s. It will award another 16 Master of Science in Conservation Medicine degrees, 12 Master of Science in Infectious Disease and Global Health degrees, 10 Master of Science in Animal and Public Policy, seven combined D.V.M./M.P.H. degrees, four combined D.V.M./Master of Science in Laboratory Animal Medicine degrees and one Ph.D.