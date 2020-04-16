Tisch Library accommodates remote learning with expanded virtual resources

Several of Tufts’ libraries have expanded their virtual resource offerings in recent weeks, seeking to support the educational activities of students, faculty and staff in the wake of most campus facilities closing their doors in March due to COVID-19.

Director of Tisch Library Dorothy Meaney explained that the number of resources available from several different online platforms increased.

“[All libraries] have expanded access to database content across disciplines, such as IEEE eLearning Library, e-books and textbooks from several publishers, music resources, Drama Online, more content from JSTOR, EBSCO and Proquest,” Meaney wrote in an email to the Daily.

Meaney also explained that over 140 e-books, covering a wide variety of different subject fields, were added at the request of Tufts community members.

She noted that Tisch Library staff have increased access to a portion of the print collection that was digitized through the HathiTrust Digital Library. About 45% of the Tufts Libraries print collection is available in digital format, according to Tisch Library’s website.

The Digital Collections and Archives (DCA), the Data Lab and the Academic Resource Center are all functioning remotely, according to the Tisch Library website.

Meaney added that, apart from providing literary resources, Tisch Library has remained committed to offering consultation and research support.

She cited the library’s Remote Research Support page, which includes the option of live texting librarians Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., as a useful tool for Tufts community members.

Users are also able to use screen sharing, video/audio chat and participate in individual virtual consultations with subject experts, according to the website.

Meaney, however, underlined that prior to the COVID-19 crisis, Tisch Library already had various electronic resources available to students, including e-books, e-journals and other digital content.

While ordering e-books is still available to students, faculty and staff, the scanning and printing of materials in all of Tufts’ libraries has been suspended, according to the website.

First-year student Layla Sastry explained that online databases have been sufficient for the research she conducts in her Environmental, Communication and Cultures course.

She expressed that the research process has not greatly changed and that, while she has not requested e-books, her course professor advised students to contact a librarian if they sought to rent an ebook.

Meaney also acknowledged that the Tisch textbook program for Spring 2020 was not digitized as a result of copyright issues and publisher limits.

Despite the changes, Meaney indicated that the results have been positively accepted by the Tufts community.

“Both students and faculty seem pleased with the scope of content, and assistance, that we are able to offer. You may not be able to study in Tisch, but we are definitely still here,” Meaney said.