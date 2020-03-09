Events on the Hill — Week of March 8

MONDAY

“Irishness, Celtic Culture and Magical Whiteness in the 21st Century”

Details: Sean Williams, a professor of music at Evergreen State College who specializes in ethnomusicology, will deliver this week’s Granoff Music Center Colloquium, focusing on Irish music and culture from an ethnomusicological perspective. Lunch will be provided at the end of the event.

Where and when: Varis Lecture Hall, Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center, 12–1 p.m.

Sponsor: Department of Music

TUESDAY

“Israel-Palestine: Visions of today and tomorrow”

Details: The Fares Center for Eastern Mediterranean Studies at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy will host a panel of speakers to discuss the Israel-Palestine conflict and barriers to its resolution, including alternative perspectives through which to view the conflict.

Where and when: Room 702, Cabot Intercultural Center, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Sponsor: The Fares Center

WEDNESDAY

“Dislocation and Ambiguous Loss”

Details: Daniela Rivera, associate professor of art at Wellesley College, will discuss her work as a medium for representing displacement in migration, which she perceives as difficult to describe or identify. Having arrived in the United States from Chile in 2002, she recently won the 2019 Rappaport Prize, which is awarded to support contemporary artists connected to New England with exceptional talent and potential.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Barnum Hall, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Tisch College and the Program for Public Humanities

THURSDAY

“The Souls of Jews? Du Bois, Double Consciousness, and the Jewish Question”

Details: James M. Thomas, associate professor of sociology at the University of Mississippi, will discuss his latest research into the experiences and writings of W.E.B. DuBois, which analyzes the effect of German antisemitism on DuBois while he studied at the University of Berlin. Thomas will consider the influences on DuBois’ understanding of “double consciousness” and also compare European antisemitism and American anti-black racism.

Where and when: 48 Professors Row, 12–1:15 p.m.

Sponsors: The Center for the Humanities at Tufts and the Sociology Department

FRIDAY

“Internet of Things: What Should I Know?”

Details: Khaled ElMahgoub, lecturer in electrical and computer engineering, will present in this week’s electrical and computer engineering department seminar on the Internet of Things, which refers to a system of interrelated devices that can transfer data without human-to-human or human-to-computer interactions.

Where and when: Room 401, 574 Boston Avenue, 10:30–11:45 a.m.

Sponsor: Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering