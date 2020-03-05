Police Briefs — Week of March 1

On Feb. 24 at 2:45 p.m., a staff member reported to the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) that their university laptop was stolen in California. The victim also reported the incident to the local police in the district where it was stolen.

On Feb. 26 at 7:20 p.m., TUPD joined the Tufts Emergency Medical Services (TEMS), Somerville Fire Department (SFD) and Cataldo Ambulance Service to respond to reported chemical inhalation in Pearson Chemistry Lab. Under the guidance of EMS crews, the student irrigated their mouth before being transported to the hospital. TUPD is unaware of the student’s current status.

On Feb. 27 at 8:15 p.m., a private vehicle was damaged while parked near 574 Boston Avenue. TUPD described the damage as a scuff in the paint. No injuries were reported.

On Feb. 29 at 12:06 p.m., TEMS, TUPD and the Medford Fire Department responded to an injury during a Quidditch match. The individual had injured their shoulder during the match. The individual was then transported to the hospital. TUPD is unaware of their current status.

On March 1 at 7:40 a.m., TUPD was notified of a health and safety concern in multiple classrooms in the Aidekman Arts Center. Upon investigation, TUPD found multiple rooms filled with trash and partially consumed alcohol containers. TUPD notified the Office for Campus Life and a cleaning crew.

On the same day at 2:20 p.m., TUPD was asked to assist the Office of Residential Life and Learning (ORLL) in Carmichael Hall during a planned health and safety room check. The room contained a bong with burned marijuana residue as well as empty alcohol containers. ORLL informed the student of the violation and TUPD confiscated the paraphernalia.