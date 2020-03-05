Headlines off the Hill

Davis Square bank robber pleads guilty

The man who robbed the Middlesex Federal Savings Bank in May last year, Daniel Rosado, has pleaded guilty on all counts. Rosado, who is 32 according to Boston.com, faces 10 years to life in prison.

The affidavit to his case, filed by John Oliviera of the Somerville Police Department, says that Rosado is charged with taking around $929 while using a weapon. He is also charged with shooting his weapon during the course of the robbery and being a felon in the possession of a firearm.

Rosado, who is from Providence, R.I., and apparently robbed the bank due to financial difficulties, was captured three weeks after his initial robbery. His sentencing is scheduled for June.

Biden and Sanders sweep on Super Tuesday; Bloomberg drops out

Former Vice President Joe Biden is now the frontrunner in the race for the Democratic nomination after scoring big wins on Super Tuesday, which were heavily concentrated in the South. His victories came after endorsements from former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out just ahead of Super Tuesday and appear to be consolidating centrist support around Biden.

Biden scored an upset 11-point win in Massachusetts, which polls had projected would go to Bernie Sanders. Elizabeth Warren, who has represented Massachusetts in the Senate since 2013, came in a distant third to both candidates. More locally, Warren won Somerville in a landslide victory while Medford went to Sanders.

Biden scored 380 delegates to Sanders’ 328 on Super Tuesday, according to the New York Times. In total, Biden and Sanders have 433 and 388 pledged delegates, respectively. Before Super Tuesday, Biden had pulled together 53 delegates to Sanders’ 60.

Following a poor performance, former Mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg dropped out and endorsed Biden. Bloomberg spent more than half a billion dollars on his campaign and only managed to win 12 delegates on Tuesday.