Super Tuesday: Recent polls, closing times

More than 1,000 delegates will be allocated in today’s primary elections that are being held across 14 states in addition to American Samoa. Here are the latest polling and polling averages for some of the states in which the remaining candidates will compete for the Democratic nomination for president.

California – 415 delegates

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders leads at 33%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden (18.3%) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (13%), according to polling as recent as March 1. Polls close in California at 11 p.m. EST.

Colorado – 67 delegates

Sanders leads the field with 27% of support, followed distantly by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren (15%), according to a late February poll conducted by Magellan Strategies. Polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

Maine – 24 delegates

Sanders leads the northernmost state in the union at 25%, according to a poll conducted in mid-February by Colby College. The next cluster of candidates includes former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (16%), who suspended his campaign on March 1, Bloomberg (14%) and Biden (12%). Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Massachusetts – 91 delegates

Sanders, at 24%, holds a slim lead over Warren (22%) in the state she represents as its senior senator, according to a recent Boston Globe/Suffolk poll. Bloomberg (13%), a Medford, Mass. native, trails the progressive leaders by more than 10 percentage points. Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Minnesota – 75 delegates

The Land of 10,000 Lakes and its 75 delegates appear up for grabs after Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was leading in the polls with 29%, dropped out of the race yesterday. Sanders (23%) trailed Klobuchar by six points in a mid-February poll, followed by Warren (11%). Polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

North Carolina – 110 delegates

Fresh off a commanding victory in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, Biden looks set to carry its neighboring state with 26.7% support in an average of recent polls. Sanders (23.3%) and Bloomberg (15%) also have significant backing. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Texas – 228 delegates

Sanders carries a narrow lead in the Lone Star State, at 30.5% in an average of recent polls. Biden (26%) follows close behind, with Warren (15.5%) trailing. Bloomberg (14.5%), who spent nearly $10 million in Texas, is polling fourth. Polls close at 8 p.m. EST.

Virginia – 99 delegates

Sanders, at 28% holds a nine-point lead over Biden (19%) and an 11-point lead over Bloomberg (17%) in the most recent survey, conducted by Data for Progress. Polls close at 7 p.m. EST.

Caleb Symons and Tom Guan contributed reporting to this article.