Events on the Hill – Week of March 1

TUESDAY

“Civic Life Lunch – Black Power & Rethinking U.S. History”

Details: Professor Rhonda Y. Williams, the John L. Seigenthaler Chair in American History at Vanderbilt University, will visit Tufts today to discuss her prolific research on the history and experiences of low-income black women and other marginalized people, which reconsiders U.S. history with respect to ideas about black liberation movements, civil rights and more.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, Barnum Hall, 12–1 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“I-Club x LAC Presents: The Evolution of Reggaetón”

Details: The Tufts International Club and Latin American Committee will explore the origins and social and political ramifications of reggaetón music, which developed in the late 20th century from the joint influences of Latin American and Caribbean music styles and American hip hop.

Where and when: Room 202, Eaton Hall, 6–7 p.m.

THURSDAY

“Embodied Brains, Social Minds, Cultural Meaning: The Role of Emotion in Learning, Well-Being, and Civic Engagement”

Details: Dr. Mary Helen Immordino-Yang, professor of education, psychology and neuroscience at the University of Southern California, will discuss the relationship between social-emotional learning and civic engagement. Provost and Senior Vice President Nadine Aubry will deliver opening remarks. Registration is required in advance.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Curtis Hall, 4–5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Cities, Waterways, and Interdisciplinary Planning and Engineering: Examples of Urban Waterfront Restoration and Redevelopment in North America”

Details: Tim Dekker, president of LimnoTech, an environmental engineering and science firm, will discuss his work in urban waterfront revitalization and urban water management at this week’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Seminar.

Where and when: Room 253, Robinson Hall, 12–1 p.m.

SATURDAY

“Tufts x NEC Dual Degree Concert”

Details: Classical, jazz and original musical compositions will be performed at this semester’s concert of undergraduate students enrolled in the dual degree program at the New England Conservatory.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall, Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center, 8–10 p.m.

SUNDAY

“Tufts Sunday Concert Series – Tufts Wind Ensemble: From the Heart of Europe”

Details: John McCann will direct the Tufts Wind Ensemble in its next concert, featuring the works of Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Wagner, Hindemith and Janáček. Soprano soloist Jillian Carelli, a senior at the Boston Conservatory at the Berklee College of Music, will premiere composer Mark Bolan Konigsmark’s “Ra” (2020) alongside the Tufts Wind Ensemble.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall, Granoff Music Center, 3–5 p.m.