Headlines from off the Hill

Rhode Island reports first COVID-19 case

The state reported its first “presumptive positive” case of the novel coronavirus yesterday, meaning the case has been identified by local testing centers but not yet verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Boston Globe reported that the patient is a man in his 40s who traveled to Italy in mid-February with Saint Raphael Academy, a Catholic high school in Pawtucket, R.I. Currently, there are 22 other positive or presumptive positive cases reported by the CDC in the United States.

Trader Joe dead at 89

Joe Coulombe, the founder of the widespread grocery chain Trader Joe’s, died in his Pasadena, Calif. home on Feb. 29. His stores, known for their affordable food items and shopper-trusted private brand, revolutionized the way that people buy their groceries. The first store opened in 1967 in Pasadena and has since grown into a grocery empire of over 500 stores. Coulombe is survived by his wife of 67 years, three children and six grandchildren.

Pete chooses to drop out

Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend, Ind. mayor and the first openly gay major presidential candidate, decided to end his presidential campaign following the South Carolina primary election, according to reporting from The New York Times yesterday.

Buttigieg, the youngest candidate in the field, placed in a near-tie for first in the Iowa caucuses and finished second in the New Hampshire primary election, but was unable to appeal to a broader coalition of voters. This decision comes just two days before Super Tuesday, the largest voting day of the primary election cycle, when a third of the delegates are allocated.

US and Taliban take steps to secure peace

The United States and the Taliban signed an “agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan” on Feb. 29 after over 18 years of conflict, according to the U.S. Department of State.

In accordance with the deal, the U.S. commits to withdrawing its military forces and supporting the civilian personnel within 14 months. Additionally, the Afghan government will release up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 Afghan security forces imprisoned by the Taliban.

The President of Afghanistan, however, publicly rejected the proposed timeline for the release of the prisoners. The U.S. also plans to remove members of the Taliban from the U.S. sanctions list by Aug. 27, 2020.

Cannabis soda on sale in Massachusetts

The Commonwealth Cannabis Company (CommCan) released SIP, a cannabis infused soda, for sale in Massachusetts on Friday. According to reporting from MassLive, the beverage is the first soda made with marijuana to enter the commercial market in Massachusetts.

Made with THC distillate, fresh lemon juice and real cane sugar, each can of SIP contains 5 milligrams of THC, the chemical responsible for the psychoactive effects of cannabis, according to CommCan, a Massachusetts-based recreational and medical marijuana dispensary. The low dose allows users to feel the effects for between 10 and 30 minutes, according to CommCan.

Ryan Shaffer and Tys Sweeney contributed reporting to this article.