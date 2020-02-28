Headlines off the Hill

The Boston Globe endorses Warren for President

The Globe’s Editorial Board on Wednesday endorsed Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president, citing what they praised as a wealth of robust policy proposals, consistent advocacy for her consumers and bright electoral prospects to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

They conceded admirable traits in all of the leading remaining candidates for the Democratic nomination that would make them preferable compared to the current president; however, the Globe’s Editorial Board emphasized that Warren’s promise to prioritize eliminating corruption from politics would excite and enthuse the electorate, in addition to what they considered “the greatest potential among the candidates to lay bare Trump’s weaknesses on a debate stage.”

Warren is polling in fourth place at 12% for the nomination nationally, according to yesterday’s Real Clear Politics average of six recent surveys. In Massachusetts, Warren trailed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by one percentage point for second among likely voters at 20%, well within the adjusted margin of error of 6.1%, according to the latest polling from the University of Massachusetts – Lowell Center for Public Opinion.

Delegates from Massachusetts, in addition to 13 other states and American Samoa, will be allocated next week on Super Tuesday in the Democratic primary.

Scotland set to become first country to provide tampons, pads free

Scottish Parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that would make menstrual products free across the nation, according to Reuters. Now headed to an open amendment phase, the bill received 112 votes in favor, none opposed and one abstention when it passed the legislature earlier this week.

Scotland already broke ground in 2018, when it became the first country in the world to make menstrual products free in all public schools, colleges and universities in Scotland. Reuters reported at the time that nearly half of girls in Scotland were forced to use makeshift alternatives.

Menstrual products are currently taxed at 5% in the United Kingdom. According to Reuters, British governments as early as David Cameron’s in 2015 claimed to want to eliminate the tax, but haven’t yet.