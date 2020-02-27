Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 24

Burning bean burrito

On Feb. 18 at 11:14 a.m., a fire alarm was activated at 12 Dearborn Road. The Somerville Fire Department responded to the scene. Upon investigation, it found an overcooked bean burrito in a microwave to be the source of the burning. No injuries or damages were reported.

Beware barrier

On Feb. 20 at 10:45 a.m., a minor collision was reported in the Cousens Parking Lot. According to the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD), a van struck the support of a barrier and sustained minor damage to the rear passenger side door. No permanent damage or injuries were reported.

Boisterous blowout

On Feb. 21 at 12:30 a.m., a noise complaint was made about ATO at 134 Professors Row. TUPD officers arrived on the scene and rang the doorbell for several minutes to no answer. According to TUPD, one officer went to the back door and was able to clearly hear the doorbell despite the noise. The officers then were able to enter when another individual left the party. Those at ATO said that they could not hear the doorbell ring over the music.

Bogus blaring

On the same day at 8:20 p.m., a fire alarm at a pull station was activated at Wren Hall. The Medford Fire Department responded with TUPD. Upon investigation, no fire or dangers were present. No suspects were found for the false alarm.