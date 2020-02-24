TCU hears four supplementary funding requests

The Tufts Community Union (TCU) passed four supplementary funding requests and discussed two abstracts for future resolutions in its meeting last night in the Sophia Gordon multipurpose room.

The Filipinx Student Union requested $2,426 to host a martial arts workshop, which the Allocations Board (ALBO) recommended in full. A Boston area martial arts instructor will host the session for $2,000, and an additional $426 of special training gear will also need to be purchased for the workshop.

TCU Senate approved the request with 28 senators in favor and none opposed.

Ears for Peers requested $1,527 for its once-per-semester bonding and training retreat, but ALBO recommended only $1,374. The requested included costs for food, transportation and lodging.

TCU Senate approved the ALBO-recommended request of $1,374 in full.

Jumbocast, a news media organization that reports on Tufts sports, requested $104 to cover the costs of new equipment audio recording equipment, which ALBO recommended in full. The requested equipment included a new microphone, audio interface and cable.

TCU Senate approved the requested $104 in full.

180 Degrees Consulting requested $400 for a consulting forum on March 28, which ALBO recommended in full.

TCU Senate approved the requested $400 in full.

TCU Parliamentarian Finn McGarghan presented an abstract of a resolution that would ask Tufts faculty to reevaluate the World Civilization Foundation Requirement. The abstract argues that the requirement should be updated to better prepare students to live in an increasingly interconnected and diverse world.

McGarghan presented an abstract for another resolution, which calls on Tufts to rename the Latino Center to the Tufts Latinx Center. The abstract argues that the change would better encapsulate the diversity of the Latinx community on campus.

After hearing updates on ongoing developments and projects from its members in an open forum, the TCU Senate adjourned. Senators will reconvene next on March 1.