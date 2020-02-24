Events on the Hill — Week of Feb. 23

MONDAY

“TUPIT Screening: ‘True Justice'”

Details: The Tufts University Prison Initiative of Tisch College (TUPIT) will host a free screening of the documentary “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight For Equality” (2019), which relates historical injustices of the U.S. prison system through the personal narrative of Bryan Stevenson, the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative. Dinner will be provided.

Where and when: Alumnae Lounge, 7–10 p.m.

Sponsors: TUPIT and The Petey Greene Program

TUESDAY

“Stories from the Archive of Loss: Lively Ruination in Mill Land Mumbai”

Details: Maura Finkelstein, an assistant professor of anthropology at Muhlenberg College, will explore labor relations and forms of expression among textile mill workers in Mumbai, India, referencing personal research in the field.

Where and when: Room 702, Cabot Intercultural Center, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

Sponsors: The Tufts Diversity Fund, the Center for South Asian and Indian Ocean Studies, the Department of Anthropology and the programs in International Relations and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies

WEDNESDAY

“Parnassus’ Author Talk”

Details: William Crowley, a senior at the College of the Holy Cross, and Michael Ragusa, a senior at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut, will visit Tufts to discuss their recent book, “Stand: The Hooded Book 1” (2019). Parnassus, a creative writing student organization, will host the authors as they focus on the the process of writing and publication as undergraduate students.

Where and when: Varis Lecture Hall, The Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center, 8–9 p.m.

Sponsor: Parnassus

THURSDAY

“MINE: A Family History of Carbon, Race, Place, and Planetary Health”

Details: Amy Moran-Thomas, an associate professor of anthropology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will deliver this week’s Hoch Cunningham Environmental Lecture. Moran-Thomas will discuss the close and interwoven connections between the consequences of the fossil fuel industry and political, social and economic ills.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Curtis Hall, 12–1 p.m.

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program

FRIDAY

“Making Model Microbiomes”

Details: Assistant Professor of Biology Benjamin Wolfe will lead this week’s Science, Technology, and Society lunch seminar, referencing his own experience in microbiology to discuss modeling real-life systems. Lunch will be provided.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Sophia Gordon Hall, 12–1:15 p.m.

Sponsors: The Department of Biology, the Data Intensive Studies Center and the Science, Technology, and Society Program