My Morning Jacket’s “Steam Engine” (2003)

On Feb. 15 at 2:45 p.m., a hot water leak occurred in Carmichael Hall. A heat pipe burst, causing rooms to fill with steam and hot water. The steam set off a fire alarm, and Medford Fire Department (MFD) and the Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded. Only parts of the first and second floors were impacted by the event. TUPD notified C&W Services and the Office of Residential Life and Learning (ORLL). No injuries or permanent damage were reported.

Jerome Kern’s “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” (1933)

On Feb. 16 at 12:40 p.m., a fire alarm was set off in Latin Way. The Somerville Fire Department (SFD) and TUPD responded and investigated the incident, discovering that an oven began to smoke while preheating, according to TUPD. After further inspection, TUPD and SFD reset the panel and resolved the issue. ORLL was notified.

Cage the Elephant’s “Cigarette Daydreams” (2013)

On the same day at 10:15 p.m., a resident was smoking in a room in Hodgdon Hall, according to TUPD. TUPD informed the resident that smoking violated residential hall policy. No further inspection or search was conducted, and ORLL was notified.

Robbie Williams’ “Collision of Worlds” from “Cars 2” soundtrack (2011)

On Feb. 17 at 10:00 p.m., a vehicle collision occurred between Capen Street and Winthrop Street, directly in front of the Rainbow Steps. Medford Police completed the full collision report. The collision occurred when a Tufts Athletics van collided with a telephone pole while turning from Capen Street onto Winthrop Street, according to TUPD. The driver was not under the influence and sustained no serious injuries.