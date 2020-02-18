Events on the Hill — Week of Feb. 16

TUESDAY

“Student-Alumni Panel and Networking Night”

Details: Engineering alumni will return to campus to network with students and discuss career paths as part of the School of Engineering’s National Engineers Week programming. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and appetizers will be served.

Where and when: Aidekman Arts Center, 6–8:30 p.m.

Sponsors: Career Services, the Center for STEM Diversity

WEDNESDAY

“U.S. Policy in the Middle East”

Details: Sarah Arkin (LA’06), Rachel Brandenburg (LA’05) and Negar Razavi (LA’06) will return to Tufts for a discussion on the future of U.S. engagement in the Middle East. All three alumnae participated in Education for Public Inquiry and International Citizenship (EPIIC) while at Tufts. Arkin is the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s deputy staff director, Brandenburg is a senior policy advisor for Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Razavi is a visiting professor of anthropology at the College of William & Mary.

Where and when: Room 206, Cabot Intercultural Center, 12–1 p.m.

Sponsors: The Institute of Global Leadership, the Middle East Research Group, Women in International Relations and Alliance Linking Leaders in Education and the Services (ALLIES)

THURSDAY

“Building Castles on the Sea”

Details: University of Toronto professor of art history Christy Anderson will deliver the Margaret Henderson Floyd Memorial Lecture, exploring ship construction as architecture, technology and art in the early modern period.

Where and when: Room 104, Barnum Hall, 6–7:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Department of the History of Art and Architecture

FRIDAY

“Is a Social Scientific Definition of Slavery Possible?”

Details: Malick Ghachem, an associate professor of history at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will discuss the extent to which a definition of slavery can be derived separate from its historical context at this week’s Science, Technology and Society lunch seminar. Lunch will be provided.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Sophia Gordon Hall, 12–1:15 p.m.

Sponsors: The Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life, the Science, Technology & Society Program, the Department of Political Science, the International Relations Program and the Department of Studies in Race, Colonialism and Diaspora