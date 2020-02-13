The Tufts Daily

Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 10
February 13, 2020
Constant caller

On Feb. 7, around 1:30 p.m., a student reported that for the last two days, they had been receiving numerous calls from a number without a caller ID. The content of the calls were not reported. The student reported on Feb. 8 that the calls were still ongoing and persistent. TUPD recommended keeping a call log and contacting them if any threats are made, or with any other contents of the call.

Parked perils

On Feb. 11, an employee who had parked a truck in the facilities lot the previous day arrived to work and noticed a substantial dent and scratch on the passenger side of the vehicle. The facility worker reported the damage to their supervisor, who then informed TUPD.

Food fire alarm count

This week, TUPD responded to two fire alarms caused by cooking accidents.

