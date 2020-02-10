The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Feb. 9
February 10, 2020

MONDAY

“O V, Where Art Thou? A New Approach to Diatonic Set Theory”

Details: Jessica Fulkerson, a lecturer in the music department, will lead the next installment of the Department of Music’s Colloquium Series. Fulkerson will present on medieval music, focusing on the applications of a new methodological approach to the study of works by late 12th-century French composer Perotin.

Where and when: Varis Lecture Hall, Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center, 12–1:30 p.m.

Sponsor: Tufts Department of Music

TUESDAY

“The Science of Creativity from a Social Business Perspective”

Details: Jimena Florez, founder and chief executive officer of Chaak Healthy Snacks, will lead the next Food & Nutrition Entrepreneurship Competition Workshop. Florez will teach participants how to take advantage of scientific knowledge to craft business plans that deliver long-lasting, positive social impact.

Where and when: Room 156, Jaharis Family Center for Biomedical and Nutrition Sciences, 12:15–1:15 p.m.

Sponsor: Gerald J. and Dorothy R. Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy

WEDNESDAY

“A Conversation on Cryptography with Jim Baker & Susan Landau”

Details: R Street Institute Director of National Security and Cybersecurity Jim Baker will join Susan Landau, bridge professor in cyber security and policy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, in a talk on cryptography moderated by Josephine Wolff, assistant professor of cybersecurity policy at the Fletcher School. To register, send an email to joshua.anderson@tufts.edu.

Where and when: Room 205, Cabot Intercultural Center, 5:30–7 p.m.

Sponsors: Cybersecurity and public policy program and the Hitachi Center for Technology and International Affairs

THURSDAY

“Vicious and Virtuous Cycles in Global Climate Policy”

Details: Fletcher School professor of energy and environmental policy Kelly Sims-Gallagher will deliver this week’s Hoch Cunningham Environmental Lecture on the successes and failures in climate policy since 1992.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Curtis Hall, 12–1 p.m.

Sponsor: Environmental Studies Program

FRIDAY

“India’s Digital Turn? Unconference”

Details: The Institute for Business in the Global Context will host an active, participatory conference on the digital economy in India. The conference will include Lydia Jett, a partner at SoftBank Vision Fund; Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the chief executive officer of Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce company; Sridaran Natesan, vice president and head of strategic initiatives & scientific relations of Sanofi, a multinational pharmaceutical company; and Madhumitha Ramanathan, vice president of Invest India, the investment promotion non-profit associated with India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Where and when: Chase Center, Carmichael Hall, 10:30 a.m–2:00 p.m.

Sponsor: The Institute for Business in the Global Context

