Police Briefs – Week of Feb. 3

Down to Discharge (DTD)

On Jan. 30 at 10:10 p.m., a fire alarm was activated in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta house at 98 Professors Row, Medford. The Somerville Fire Department (SFD) and Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) responded. At the scene, they concluded that a discharged fire extinguisher was the cause of the alarm. John Walsh, the Tufts fire marshal, was notified.

Stolen Identity

On Jan. 31, around noon, a student working in Tisch Library reported a theft. The student reported that after leaving their items unattended to use the restroom, they returned to find their gloves and ID missing. The student’s backpack and laptop remained untouched. The lack of camera coverage of the incident prevented TUPD from confirming the theft.

An Alarming Mistake

On the same date, a fire alarm was activated in Haskell Hall, to which TUPD and SFD responded. Upon further investigation, a student admitted to pulling it accidentally while leaning against the wall.

Lights, Camera, Action

On the same date, around 10:30 p.m., TUPD investigated a report of property damage at Hill Hall. Upon further investigation, a group of students was seen damaging a security camera outside the residence hall. The students were found to be in possession of alcohol. The security camera sustained no permanent damage.