Greathouse hired as new associate director for diversity and inclusion education

Maren Greathouse was selected as the new Associate Director for Diversity and Inclusion Education for the Medford/Somerville and School at the Museum of Fine Arts (SMFA) campuses, announced in an email to the Tufts community on Jan. 8. She began her new role on Jan. 13.

Her appointment follows that of Adriana Black, the inaugural associate director for diversity and inclusion education for the health sciences campuses, in November 2019.

Provost and Senior Vice President Nadine Aubry, Associate Provost and Chief Diversity Officer for the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses Robert Mack and Associate Provost and Chief Diversity Officer for the Health Science Campuses Joyce Sackey described in the email that Greathouses’s new role at the SMFA and Medford/Somerville campuses will be committed to the interconnectedness of race, culture and social justice in the Tufts community. They further outlined that her arrival and new role in creating educational programs will strengthen Tufts‘ core values.

Prior to joining Tufts, Greathouse was the Director of the Tyler Clementi Center at Rutgers University where she oversaw academic initiatives and operations. Among other accomplishments, Greathouse founded the LGBTQ and Intercultural Resource Center at Rutgers University-Newark, according to the Tyler Clementi Center’s website.

Before serving as director of the Tyler Clementi Center, she was Rutgers University’s director of diverse community affairs, through which she designed diversity leadership training with partners of Rutgers.

Greathouse earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Music and Master’s Degree in Social Responsibility at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota and will receive her Ph.D. in Higher Education later this year from Rutgers University.

Greathouse’s dissertation is focused on the connection between mental health and campus environment for queer spectrum students; her research interests more broadly include equity, class dynamics and other topics in higher education, according to the Tyler Clementi Center’s website.

Mack expressed his excitement for Greathouse joining the administration, ensuring the goals for diversity and inclusion are met.

“Maren brings a lot of experience to this position — academic research, managing challenging conflicts, designing diversity education programs, and establishing community collaborations,” Mack said in an email.

Mack also explained that the Tufts community will benefit from Greathouse working closely with the Office of the Chief Diversity Officer for the Health Sciences campuses as they pursue their shared goals.

“She is a great addition to our team, and students, faculty and staff alike will benefit from her counsel and leadership,” Mack said.

Aubry also noted that Greathouse’s appointment is part of a larger effort to increase the strength and availability of programs throughout all campuses. Each school has completed or is completing the appointment of an assistant or associate dean who will dedicate part of their time to supporting diversity and inclusion, according to Aubry.

“[They] will be members of a newly created university-wide cabinet on diversity and inclusion,” Aubry said in an email.

Aubry said that Greathouse, along with other members of the administration, will aid the university-wide commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. She noted that Greathouse will help bridge gaps so that all members of the Tufts community to experience a sense of belonging.

Referencing his experience in Bridge to Liberal Arts Success at Tufts (BLAST), Brendon Bellevue discussed his hope that the appointment of Greathouse will be accompanied by efforts to increase funding for programs such BLAST and the identity-based centers.

Bellevue, a sophomore, went on to explain that he believes supporting programs like these is important to continue fostering an inclusive environment at Tufts.

Greathouse expressed her excitement for joining the Tufts community. She stated that she decided to come to Tufts, in part, because of the Tufts’ mission and its commitment to social justice initiatives.

Greathouse added that she is excited to learn more about the current daily experiences of students before setting new strategic goals.

“I intend to conduct a needs assessment to learn more about the wonderful initiatives already happening and to determine where it would be best to put my energy,” Greathouse said in an email.