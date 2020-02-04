Events on the Hill — Week of Feb. 2

Tuesday

“Faculty Research Workshop — Leaving Money on the Table: Understanding Low Medicaid Participation Among Older, Low-Income Americans”

Details: Associate Professor of Economics Melissa McInerney will be the featured speaker at the workshop designed to facilitate feedback on scholars’ research with a diverse and interdisciplinary audience. It will be hosted by Associate Professor of Political Science Eitan Hersh.

Where and when: Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life in Barnum Hall, 9–10:15 a.m.

Wednesday

“Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped Into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home”

Details: Richard Bell, an associate professor of history at the University of Maryland, will give a book talk on his latest work published in October 2019, “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped Into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” In his book, Bell chronicles narratives from the “Reverse Underground Railroad,” a human trafficking network which operated on the kidnapping and sale of free African-Americans from the antebellum North into slavery in the South.

Where and when: CHAT Seminar room, 48 Professors Row, 12–1:30 p.m.

Thursday

“Pictures from an Expedition: A Search for a Personal Relationship with Wilderness”

Details: Ralph Robinson, a candidate for the Master’s of Fine Arts degree from the School at the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts, will discuss his wildlife photography and other experiences as media for understanding and connecting with nature.

Where and when: Multipurpose room, Curtis Hall, 12–1:00 p.m.

Friday

“Founders Workshop: Startup Fundamentals and Essentials”

Details: The Tufts Entrepreneurship Center will provide a series of presentations on legal advice, startup considerations and planning strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs. It will also include a keynote question and answer session with Steve Herrod, managing director at General Catalyst, led by Executive Director of the Tufts Gordon Institute Kevin Oye. Registration is open in advance on Eventbrite.

Where and when: Fourth floor, 574 Boston Ave., 2–7:00 p.m.