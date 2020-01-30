The Tufts Daily

Police Briefs — Week of Jan. 28
January 30, 2020
On Jan. 14 at 1 p.m., TUPD and the Medford Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire at the Danish Pastry House located at 330 Boston Ave. The fire started in the bakery section of the establishment, the suspected cause being a ventilation issue. The investigation is currently ongoing.

On the same day, TUPD and MFD responded to a burning plastic smell in Hodgdon Hall. Firefighters identified the source as a blender and confiscated it for investigation.

On Jan. 17, TUPD and Tufts Emergency Medical Services responded to an individual who injured their hand while cutting a bar of soap. The individual was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

On Jan. 19, emergency crews rushed to a construction worker at the Joyce Cummings Center, injured by debris. MFD confirmed that a steel decking sheet struck the worker in 40 mph winds on the fourth floor of the building. The worker was stabilized on the scene and lowered in a cherry picker to be transported to the hospital.

On Jan. 24, Tisch Library staff reported a suspicious individual to TUPD whom they suspected of trying to stay in the library after hours. Upon further investigation by TUPD, the individual was a member of the Tufts community and failed to hear the announcement that the library was closing.

