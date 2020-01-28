Nora Bond named Chaplaincy’s new program director

The Tufts University Chaplaincy hired Nora Bond (AG’16) as program manager in December 2019, the second person to hold the role since its creation.

Bond, an alumna of Mount Holyoke College, graduated from Tufts in 2016 with a Master’s in Child Study and Human Development. Bond explained that she has worked in higher education for four years before coming to Tufts and is currently a certified spiritual director, according to the Chaplaincy’s website.

Bond elaborated that the program manager is responsible for coordinating a team to conduct events at Tufts, such as the Halloween Midnight Organ Concert and the annual Illumination Ceremony, which takes place during Orientation.

Bond is also responsible for the Conversation, Action, Faith and Education (CAFE) Pre-Orientation program, which helps facilitate the transition of incoming first-year students to campus.

Costa Camerano, a regular Chaplaincy attendee, explained that the Chaplaincy had a positive influence on his transition into the university as an underclassman.

“I would say that the Chaplaincy definitely had a positive influence,” Camerano, a senior, said. “Whenever I had times of stress or doubt, I had either an advisor to turn to or a group of people to meet with on a weekly basis for support. I am excited to see how a new manager could change the program for the better.”

Bond explained that re-envisioning programming is one of her priorities.

“We are so lucky to have such a vibrant, multi-worldview chaplaincy model, and it makes us truly unique,” Bond said. “I aim to build and refine programming that offers affirmation for who you are, challenge to examine yourself and wisdom to deepen your way of being.”

Bond also oversees projects focusing on community outreach, as well as collaborating with and supporting the six faith and worldview chaplains associated with the University Chaplaincy, according to its website.

Ishan Gupta, vice president of the Hindu Students Council, expressed optimism that the new program manager will be able to further the Chaplaincy’s mission.

“I believe that the new program [manager] will be able to further interfaith programs across Tufts and allow for intersection between faiths,” Gupta, a senior, said in an email.

Bond is also focused on what the Chaplaincy can do that other organizations cannot. She plans to explore the possibilities of the Chaplaincy in a few different ways moving forward.

“I will be thinking broadly about how to better translate the work of the University Chaplaincy through communications, resource development and events,” Bond said.

Thinking of programming for this semester, Bond expressed excitement for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Jan. 20 and the following Symposium on Jan. 22, as well as other religious observances, holidays and regular gatherings coming later in the semester.

“We will hold events like Buddha Day and our weekly offerings like worship services, Jummah prayer and our Humanist community gatherings,” Bond said.