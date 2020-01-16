The Tufts Daily

Fire at Danish Pastry House causes short-term closure
January 16, 2020
Medford Fire Department investigators assess fire at Danish Pastry House on Boston Avenue on Jan. 14. Austin Clementi / The Tufts Daily

The Medford Fire Department (MFD) responded to a fire at the Danish Pastry House (DPH) Tuesday afternoon. According to DPH’s owner, Ulla Winkler, a ventilation hood served as the source for the fire. MFD confirmed this in an interview with the Daily, adding that the fire started in the bakery section of the establishment.

Winkler said in an interview that she had just left the shop when she received a call from the store at 12:50 p.m. telling her there had been a fire. MFD put out the fire but power was lost to the entire building, which includes a barbershop. The building is owned by Tufts’ real estate arm, Walnut Hill Properties.

Patrick Collins, Tufts’ executive director of media relations, confirmed that Walnut Hill Properties leases the building to DPH but did not specify whether the company would take part in helping to make repairs.

“We’re still gathering information and are in the process of learning more about what happened,” Collins said in an email.

Shortly after putting the fire out, MFD brought investigators to assess the damage done and whether the fire could have been purposefully caused. Lt. Robert Jones, who helped lead the investigation, said it was still ongoing but confirmed that kitchen ventilation was part of the issue.

Winkler added that Medford Health Department officials would need to inspect the coffee shop and restaurant before it reopened but did not give a timeline for when the inspection or the reopening would occur. Jones estimated that the store would be closed for “the next few days.”

Winkler, who founded DPH in 2004, added that she had been excited to serve Tufts students as the semester began.

“I love the students, I love the faculty, I love the product I sell and I love the Danish Pastry House,” Winkler said.

