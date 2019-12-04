The Tufts Daily

Police Briefs — Week of Dec. 3
December 4, 2019

On Nov. 22 at 9:02 p.m., Tufts University Police Department (TUPD) officers responded at the Tufts administration building on Holland Street to a report of someone experiencing a possible medical condition, likely a heart attack. In addition to TUPD, the Somerville Fire Department and Cataldo Ambulance responded to the incident. The individual was not affiliated with Tufts and was transported to Mount Auburn Hospital for further medical treatment. 

On Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m., TUPD received a report from the residents of a CoHo house on Bellevue Street saying that they smelled gas. The Medford Fire Department (MFD) was alerted in order to determine the source of the odor, and National Grid was contacted as well. National Grid and MFD determined that the leak was coming from the basement and repaired it. 

Over Thanksgiving break, TUPD responded to a number of people experiencing flu-like symptoms. Some individuals sought treatment on their own, and some sought treatment in local hospitals.

