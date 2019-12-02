The Tufts Daily

Events on the Hill — Week of Dec. 1
December 2, 2019
Ballou Hall is pictured on Apr. 20, 2018. Rachel Hartman / The Tufts Daily Archives

MONDAY

“Civic Life Lunch — Political Communications in the Trump Era”

Details: Philippe Reines, a spokesman and advisor to Hillary Clinton who is famous for being Donald Trump’s placeholder during debate preparations, will be joining the Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life in the Civic Life Lunch series.

Where and when: Rabb Room, Lincoln-Filene Hall; 12–1 p.m.

TUESDAY

“Robert Black Plays Philip Glass: Insomniac Dos and Don’ts”

Details: Robert Black, a double bass virtuoso, will be playing Philip Glass’ “The Not-Doings of an Insomniac” (2015), which Black commissioned and features compositions by Glass and poetry readings.

Where and when: Distler Performance Hall; 8–10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

“The Jonathan Moore Memorial Lecture ‘The Education of an Idealist: What I Have Learned Inside and Outside Government’ with Amb. Samantha Power”

Details: In its inaugural Jonathan Moore Memorial Lecture on Ethics and Global Leadership, the Institute for Global Leadership will host Ambassador Samantha Power, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017. The event will be followed by a book signing of her memoir, “The Education of an Idealist” (2019).

Where and when: ASEAN Auditorium, Cabot Intercultural Center; 6–7 p.m.

Jumbo Knish Factory’s Fall Dance Party

Details: Jewish music group Jumbo Knish Factory will host a dance party showcasing what they’ve learned this semester with the help of Malka Benjamin.

Where and when: Perry and Marty Granoff Music Center; 8–10 p.m.

FRIDAY

“Tufts Goes to the December 6th Climate Strike!”

Details: A contingent from Sunrise Movement Tufts will gather outside Sophia Gordon Hall to make their way to Boston to join other activists in the next global climate strike.

Where and when: Sophia Gordon Hall; 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

