The Tufts Daily

The independent student newspaper of Tufts University

Senate passes resolution calling for land acknowledgment
November 25, 2019

The Tufts Community Union (TCU) Senate met on Sunday night to discuss a resolution titled “S. 19-13 A Resolution Calling for Tufts University to Create an Official Land Acknowledgement, Increase the Amount of Indigenous Presence on Campus, and Raise Awareness of Tufts History with Indigenous Peoples,” written by sophomore Cyrus Kirby

The resolution called for the university to publicly recognize that it stands on Massachusett and Wampanoag land, and requested that this acknowledgement “accurately recognize[s] Tufts University’s history and current relationship with indigenous people.” The resolution passed unanimously, with a final vote of 23–0–0

The resolution said that other universities, such as Northwestern University, McGill University and Yale University have recently created their own land acknowledgments. 

The resolution also highlighted the lack of indigenous presence on Tufts’ campus, saying only ten faculty and students identified as Native American only.

Only one faculty member identifies as solely Native American, and completion of the Native American and Indigenous Studies minor consists of only four courses and a capstone project. Kirby said that the minor is not as intensive as it could be.

The resolution calls for an increase in Native American faculty and staff to address why the minor has so few requirements, as well as broaden these requirements and the available curriculum. The resolution also called on Tufts to accept more Native American students.

The resolution requested Tufts acknowledge its history with Native American and Indigenous peoples through a widespread digital statement, communications with the Senate and plaques in various public spaces around campus. 

The Senate also passed supplementary funding requests made by Athletes of Color (AOC), the Lifting Club, Tufts Psychology Society and TEDXTufts

AOC requested $1,837 for a Martin Luther King Jr. alumni event, as well as funding for tickets to the annual Harvard Africa Business Conference. The Allocations Board (ALBO) granted them $1,677

The Lifting Club was granted $185 after requesting $2,000 to host a nutritionist and physical therapist, provide new equipment to their members and to hold two movie nights. 

The Tufts Psychology Society requested $100 to cover costs for a trivia night, which the Office of Campus Life charges for weeknight events. ALBO voted to match this request, which the Senate approved

Senate will also provide TEDXTufts with $2,000 for a new sign to improve the club’s set design. The sign is estimated to cost $1,800, and the additional money is expected to cover shipping costs. 

Top This Week
  1. Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine launch 7-day action highlighting elements of 'Deadly Exchange'
    November 19, 2019
  2. Tufts cancels Hong Kong program next spring
    November 21, 2019
  3. Signs bearing white supremacist message appear on campus for 2nd year
    November 19, 2019
  4. First-year student passes away unexpectedly
    November 12, 2019
  5. Professors, students highlight significance of department name changes
    November 20, 2019
Trending
  1. First-year student passes away unexpectedly
    November 12, 2019
  2. Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine launch 7-day action highlighting elements of 'Deadly Exchange'
    November 19, 2019
  3. Editorial: The Daily stands with the Crimson in defending factual, ethical journalism
    November 18, 2019
  4. Tufts cancels Hong Kong program next spring
    November 21, 2019
  5. Lila Ramani: The good, the bad and the blue
    December 3, 2014
The Tufts Daily
COPYRIGHT 2019 THE TUFTS DAILY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.