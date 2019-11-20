Police Briefs — Week of Nov. 19

Since Sept. 1, Tufts University Police Department (TUPD), along with Medford and Somerville Police and Fire Departments, has responded to 23 cooking-related fire alarms. These alarms have been caused by everything from popcorn to eggs to curried shrimp. According to TUPD, the number one cause of house fires is leaving food unattended while cooking.

On Nov. 9 at 6:12 p.m., TUPD received a report from multiple residents of Wilson House claiming that some of their money was missing. Multiple residents’ perspectives suggest that the first incident dates back to over a month before it was reported. The missing money was in cash form and amounted to no more than a few hundred dollars. TUPD is currently gathering more information on the incidents.

On Nov. 13 at 5:50 p.m., TUPD officers responded to a fire alarm at 115 Professors Row, the presently unoccupied Delta Upsilon house. Supported by Somerville Fire and Police Departments, officers made entry and discovered that a leaking pipe on the third floor had burst and set off the alarm. Somerville Fire Department observed signs of neglect in the building, and per their request, Somerville electrical and building inspectors came in to shut off water and electricity in the building in order to secure it. The manager of the house has been informed of the incident.

On the same day at 5:12 p.m., a student reported to TUPD that they had been hit by a car while biking in front of Dowling Hall between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m. The student was biking down Boston Avenue toward College Avenue when a car pulled out of the Dowling parking garage and collided with them. The bicycle was damaged, the student was uninjured and the driver stopped briefly to ask if they were okay, before driving away. The student reported being in too much shock to respond or report the incident at the time. TUPD has identified both parties involved, and the bicyclist is seeking restitution for damage to their bicycle.